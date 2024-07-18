Surprise, surprise: The Republican convention is turning into a festival of media bashing. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene did something that deserves special attention: After fielding a question about J.D. Vance that displeased her, Greene erupted, repeatedly dressing down the reporter in strikingly vicious terms. Arizona senate candidate Kari Lake, meanwhile, used her convention speech to similarly smear the press. All this is a bad omen: If Donald Trump wins the election, the assault on the press is going to shift into authoritarian overdrive. We talked to Media Matters senior fellow Matt Gertz, who explains why a Trump crackdown on the press could get alarmingly far. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Rage at a Reporter Signals MAGA’s Dark Future
After Marjorie Taylor Greene erupts over a reporter's question, a leading media observer explains what that portends about an authoritarian crackdown on the press in a second Trump term.
Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Capitol in Washington, DC on May 7, 2024.