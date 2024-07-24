PODCAST

J.D. Vance’s Shocker Quote on Trump and Sexual Assault Unmasks MAGA As old Vance criticism of Trump surfaces, a leading tech writer explains how Vance evolved from a clear-eyed Trump critic to a MAGA disciple in thrall to a radical techno-authoritarian vision.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. J.D. Vance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024.