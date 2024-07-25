You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Pete Buttigieg Destroys J.D. Vance’s Ugly “Childless Cat Lady” Smear

After Buttigieg scores a direct hit on Vance for smearing Dems in vile terms, a writer who closely tracks Vance digs into what this saga reveals about his deeply weird natalist worldview.

Pete Buttigieg speaks in front of an American flag
Tim Rue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Long Beach, California on July 18, 2024.

An ugly quote from J.D. Vance just surfaced in which he described Kamala Harris and other Democratic leaders as “childless cat ladies,” and spun out a whole theory based on this absurdity. Then Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sharply dressed down Vance for poking his nose into other people’s family decisions. With this response, Buttigieg showed that Vance has invited a much larger national conversationone that won’t help Vance and Donald Trump. We talked to Melissa Gira Grant, a staff writer at The New Republic who closely tracks Vance’s ideas, for help in illuminating what this saga tells us about the New Right’s tortured views on gender, natalism and nationalism. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

