Trump’s Mental State Suddenly Takes a Darker Turn: “I’ve Gotten Worse” As Trump ramps up the derangement in two new appearances, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on strongman rule, decodes his speeches to reveal the authoritarian impulses at their core.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 26, 2024.