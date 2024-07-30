GOPers Finally Admit It: J.D. Vance’s Weirdness Is a Fiasco for Trump

According to a new report, many allies of Donald Trump and other Republicans are now sharply second-guessing his choice of J.D. Vance as running mate—and Vance’s bizarre public moments are driving the panic. Will Vance enable Democrats to make a strong case against MAGA-style culture-warring—one built on demonstrating just how deranged and off-putting to most Americans it has truly become? We chatted with veteran reporter Jill Lawrence, who has a new piece for The Bulwark on Vance’s terrible rollout, about how the sheer, unchecked weirdness of the Trump-Vance ticket has suddenly become a big campaign issue—and how Democrats can exploit it. Listen to this episode here.