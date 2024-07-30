You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

GOPers Finally Admit It: J.D. Vance’s Weirdness Is a Fiasco for Trump

As Republicans begin loudly second-guessing Vance, a veteran reporter explains how Trump’s new running mate has managed to turn the GOP ticket’s sheer weirdness into a huge campaign issue.

J.D. Vance grins
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Senator J.D. Vance in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on July 28

According to a new report, many allies of Donald Trump and other Republicans are now sharply second-guessing his choice of J.D. Vance as running mateand Vance’s bizarre public moments are driving the panic. Will Vance enable Democrats to make a strong case against MAGA-style culture-warring—one built on demonstrating just how deranged and off-putting to most Americans it has truly become? We chatted with veteran reporter Jill Lawrence, who has a new piece for The Bulwark on Vance’s terrible rollout, about how the sheer, unchecked weirdness of the Trump-Vance ticket has suddenly become a big campaign issueand how Democrats can exploit it. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Election 2024, J.D. Vance, Donald Trump