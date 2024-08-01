Donald Trump’s public statements about Kamala Harris are getting weirder. After Harris had a huge showing at a Georgia rally, he erupted, claiming that “Crazy Kamala Harris” had relied on a concert to draw the crowd. Then, speaking to black journalists, Trump melted down spectacularly while suggesting that Harris had long disavowed her black identity. The connecting thread here: the Trump-MAGA worldview doesn’t allow for any real grasp of how Harris is viewed by the American mainstream. We talked to Professor Nicholas Grossman, author of a new piece for The Bulwark about the MAGA right, who explains how these eruptions show that MAGA assumes it has a broad based appeal that it just doesn’t really have. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Bizarre Rant About Kamala’s Blackness Exposes MAGA’s Weakness
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, Texas on July 25, 2024.