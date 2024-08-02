With Republicans running from Donald Trump’s ugly attack on Kamala Harris’ blackness, new reports paint a picture of a party that is deeply worried about Trump’s chances. Meanwhile, Trump is raging about another piece of bad news for him: that reporter Evan Gershkovich is getting released from Russian captivity. We talked to Stuart Stevens, an operative with extensive experience in Republican politics who has forcefully renounced his former party, about why the GOP is suddenly hitting the panic button, and what has really happened to his former party as it fully embraces Trump. Listen to this episode here.
As Trump Rages Over Freed WSJ Reporter, GOP Suddenly Enters Panic Mode
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024.