Over the weekend, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump is deeply unsettled about Kamala Harris’s successful launch, even as polls show her edging into a small lead. His anger has led him to escalate the private conspiracy-mongering about Democrats supposedly cheating in the election. We talked to Amanda Carpenter—a leading Never Trump conservative and an editor at Protect Democracy—about why it’s so disturbing that Trump is already laying the groundwork to overturn a loss, a novel way he might try to pull this off, and whether the GOP will ever move beyond MAGA. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Private Anger Over Kamala’s Poll Surge Takes an Ominous Turn
With Trump venting that Kamala Harris's success shows he's being cheated, a prominent Never Trumper explains why we need to start thinking now about another coup attempt.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on August 08, 2024.