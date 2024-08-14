You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Fox News Allies Suddenly Hit Panic Mode as MAGA Lies Fail Him

As Fox personalities urge Trump to get more disciplined amid Kamala Harris's surge, the author of a new book on the GOP explains how the Fox-Trump disinformation loop really works.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on August 08, 2024.

In recent days, Fox News personalities have begun urging Donald Trump to get more “disciplined.” Many seem to fear Trump is in trouble, as evidence mounts that his sleazy, racist attacks on Kamala Harris are backfiring. Yet Trump’s Fox allies aren’t telling him to stop smearing Harris with falsehoods; they’re just telling him to adopt a more civil tone in doing so. We talked to Steve Benen, author of a new book about the GOP called Ministry of Truth, who explains how the Fox News panic shows the limits of Republican propagandaand why the Trump-MAGA-GOP addiction to lying is pushing our system to the breaking point. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, FOX News, Kamala Harris