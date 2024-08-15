In some good findings for Kamala Harris, the Cook Political Report’s new polls find her leading Donald Trump or tied with him in six of the seven key swing states. Other polls show her doing surprisingly well among key demographics like noncollege whites and Latinos. So far, despite GOP attacks on Harris as a crazy leftist, she appears to be widely perceived as broadly acceptable. We talked to Reed Galen, a veteran former Republican strategist working to win over centrist voters to Harris for the group Join the Union, about why Harris seems to be withstanding the GOP attack machine—and whether it will last. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Striking New Polls Reveal How Kamala’s Surge Put Trump on Defensive
As a batch of fresh polls offer bad news for Trump, a veteran former Republican operative explains why the vaunted Trump-GOP attack machine seems to be sputtering.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris in Wayne, Michigan on August 8, 2024.