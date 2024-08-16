You are using an outdated browser.
How Kamala Will Use the Convention to Trigger an Epic Trump Meltdown

With Harris now leading in polls, a veteran journalist with long experience covering conventions explains how a successful Democratic convention would insulate her from Trump's attacks.

Because Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign is under a month old, Democrats see next week’s nominating convention as a unique opening to do more than usual to define her in the minds of swing voters. But there’s another opportunity here as well: A successful convention will deeply rattle Trump, and when he fears he’s losing, he does himself tremendous additional harm. We talked to veteran journalist Ronald Brownstein, who has a new piece for The Atlantic on the task ahead for Harris in Chicago, about what she might be able to accomplishand how it could frustrate future Trump attacks. Listen to this episode here.

