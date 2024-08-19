Two major new polls of the presidential race released over the weekend show fresh gains for Kamala Harris—and illustrate how she is now putting the Sun Belt states fully in play. That gives her multiple routes to an electoral college victory over Donald Trump. So is Harris on her way to reversing Trump’s gains among Latinos and young voters? What does a winning Harris coalition look like, anyway? We talked to Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, which recruits young candidates for state and local office, including many in the Sun Belt. Litman explains how the region’s evolution opens up new possibilities for Democrats—and is helping to transform our politics. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump in Real Peril as New Polls Show Kamala Has Many Paths to Victory
As new data shows gains for Harris, an experienced political operative explains how Democratic inroads in Sun Belt states are transforming the electoral map—and changing our politics.
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Ashville, North Carolina on August 14, 2024.