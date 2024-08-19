You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

Trump in Real Peril as New Polls Show Kamala Has Many Paths to Victory

As new data shows gains for Harris, an experienced political operative explains how Democratic inroads in Sun Belt states are transforming the electoral map—and changing our politics.

Donald Trump stares off into the distance
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Ashville, North Carolina on August 14, 2024.

Two major new polls of the presidential race released over the weekend show fresh gains for Kamala Harrisand illustrate how she is now putting the Sun Belt states fully in play. That gives her multiple routes to an electoral college victory over Donald Trump. So is Harris on her way to reversing Trump’s gains among Latinos and young voters? What does a winning Harris coalition look like, anyway? We talked to Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, which recruits young candidates for state and local office, including many in the Sun Belt. Litman explains how the region’s evolution opens up new possibilities for Democratsand is helping to transform our politics. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

