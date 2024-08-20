Some of the biggest far right figures on the internet are deeply worried that Donald Trump is in danger of losing the election to Kamala Harris—perhaps by a large margin. The Washington Post reports that these extremists are now turning on the Trump campaign, which could fracture the MAGA movement in the race’s final stretch. We talked to Jared Holt, a senior researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue who closely tracks the far right, about what this moment reveals about the MAGA right when it faces extreme pressure—and what these far-right personalities really fear most about a Trump loss. Listen to this episode here.
Suddenly, Trump’s Biggest Far-Right Allies Admit He Could Lose—Badly
As some of the most extreme MAGA influencers start turning aggressively on Trump, an expert who closely tracks the far right explains the deeper source of their panic.
William Edwards/AFP via Getty Images
Far-right Trump supporter Nick Fuentes in Boston, Massachusetts on May 9, 2016.