Trump’s Angry New Rants About the Obamas Betray a Deeper MAGA Fear

As Trump seethes over Barack and Michelle Obama and the Dem convention, a polling analyst discusses new data showing the anti-MAGA coalition coming together—the thing Trump fears most.

After Barack and Michelle Obama ripped into Donald Trump at the Democratic convention, it unleashed a flood responses from the former president. He ranted that the Obamas had called him names, blamed his advisers for constraining him, and vowed to unleash more personal attacks on Kamala Harris. We think Trump is rattled by the likelihood that the convention is currently uniting the anti-MAGA coalition. We talked to data analyst Lakshya Jain—co-author of a good Politico Magazine piece about new numbers showing a shift toward Harris among many disparate voter groups—who explains what all this says about that coalition’s prospects for success. Listen to this episode here.

