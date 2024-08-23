You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
How Kamala Wins: Inside the Clever Strategy Causing Trump to Unravel

As Trump keeps losing it over Harris's surge in polls, the author of a new piece on the Democratic strategy explains how the party has finally hit on a way to shrivel him into a diminished figure.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 19, 2024.

At the Democratic convention in Chicago, many of the speakersfrom Barack and Michelle Obama to Tim Walzhave warned Democrats not to get complacent about a Kamala Harris victory. Yet something subtle is also going on here. Democrats are keeping complacency at baywithout letting Donald Trump balloon into a psychologically frightening figure in their minds. Democrats are going into this election with the correct level of guarded confidence. We talked to Brian Beutler, who has a good piece on all this coming out Friday on his Substack, about the careful balance Democrats are strikingand why it may be the key to shrinking Trump into a diminished figure. Listen to this episode here.

