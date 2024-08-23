At the Democratic convention in Chicago, many of the speakers—from Barack and Michelle Obama to Tim Walz—have warned Democrats not to get complacent about a Kamala Harris victory. Yet something subtle is also going on here. Democrats are keeping complacency at bay—without letting Donald Trump balloon into a psychologically frightening figure in their minds. Democrats are going into this election with the correct level of guarded confidence. We talked to Brian Beutler, who has a good piece on all this coming out Friday on his Substack, about the careful balance Democrats are striking—and why it may be the key to shrinking Trump into a diminished figure. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
How Kamala Wins: Inside the Clever Strategy Causing Trump to Unravel
As Trump keeps losing it over Harris's surge in polls, the author of a new piece on the Democratic strategy explains how the party has finally hit on a way to shrivel him into a diminished figure.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 19, 2024.