PODCAST

How Kamala Wins: Inside the Clever Strategy Causing Trump to Unravel As Trump keeps losing it over Harris's surge in polls, the author of a new piece on the Democratic strategy explains how the party has finally hit on a way to shrivel him into a diminished figure.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois on Aug. 19, 2024.