Donald Trump keeps throwing his own advisers under the bus. The latest example: The battle between the campaigns over the upcoming debate. First Trump’s campaign insisted mics must be muted for the candidate who isn’t speaking. Then Trump himself said he’s just fine with unmuted mics throughout. We think this gets at a larger dynamic: With Trump still struggling with Kamala Harris’s surge, he clearly doubts that his own advisers have any idea how to fight back. We talked to veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, who explained how all signs indicate Trump knows he’s in trouble—and what could still go wrong for Harris. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
James Carville: Trump Is In Deep Trouble—and He Knows It
Amid new signs that Trump is struggling against Kamala Harris's surge, the veteran Democratic strategist explains why Trump is so off-balance right now—and what a Harris victory looks like.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania on August 17, 2024.