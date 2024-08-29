Kamala Harris’s campaign just released a harsh new ad attacking Donald Trump, Project 2025, and his threat to prosecute enemies for “revenge.” Notably, the ad frontally goes after Trump’s naked corruption with real force. Which raises a question: Why aren’t we seeing more discussion of Trump’s corruption in this campaign? We talked to David Sirota, editor-in-chief of The Lever and narrator of Master Plan, an ambitious new podcast about 50 years of corruption in Washington. Sirota explains how Trump and Project 2025 represent the culmination of that long and sordid history. Listen to this episode here.
Brutal New Ad Rips Trump As Crazed, Corrupt Dictator Seeking “Revenge”
As Kamala Harris's campaign launches a new attack on Trump and Project 2025, a leading progressive journalist explains how his second-term designs fit into 50 years of corruption in Washington.
Former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia on August 24, 2023.