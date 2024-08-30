By now you’ve heard that Donald Trump’s campaign aides had a physical confrontation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery who tried to prevent them from filming in a restricted area, which apparently violated the law. This scandal worsened Thursday when the Army sharply rebuked his campaign. Democratic Senators are getting involved, which could bring a fuller accounting. We talked to political scientist Jonathan Bernstein—author of a good new piece about this saga—who details how Team Trump’s actions are now signaling a larger deterioration of the rule of law and democracy. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Awful Arlington Cemetery Scandal Takes a Dark and Ominous Turn
As new details emerge about Team Trump's use of Arlington National Cemetery as a campaign prop, a political scientist explains why this saga signals an alarming erosion of the rule of law.
