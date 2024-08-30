You are using an outdated browser.
PODCAST

Trump’s Awful Arlington Cemetery Scandal Takes a Dark and Ominous Turn

As new details emerge about Team Trump's use of Arlington National Cemetery as a campaign prop, a political scientist explains why this saga signals an alarming erosion of the rule of law.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023.

By now you’ve heard that Donald Trump’s campaign aides had a physical confrontation with an official at Arlington National Cemetery who tried to prevent them from filming in a restricted area, which apparently violated the law. This scandal worsened Thursday when the Army sharply rebuked his campaign. Democratic Senators are getting involved, which could bring a fuller accounting. We talked to political scientist Jonathan Bernsteinauthor of a good new piece about this sagawho details how Team Trump’s actions are now signaling a larger deterioration of the rule of law and democracy. Listen to this episode here.

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

