Over the weekend, Donald Trump did a long, bizarre Fox News interview, flatly declaring he had a “right” to interfere in the last presidential election. He also mused that “God” may have chosen Trump to fix our “sick” country,” and seethed about an “enemy within” that’s out to get him. It’s unhinged stuff that gets at a bigger story: Trump’s feeding of his MAGA audience’s various pathologies has been getting darker and uglier. We talked to writer Anne Lutz Fernandez—author of a good new piece at The Unpopulist website about MAGA—who helps us decode how Trump is communicating to the increasingly radicalized elements of the MAGA movement these days. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Wildly Unhinged New Ramblings on Fox News Reveal the True MAGA
As Trump unleashes a series of vile claims on Fox, the author of a new piece on MAGA explains how Trump is speaking directly to his movement's increasingly radicalized obsessions.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Potterville, Michigan on August 29, 2024.