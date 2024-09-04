In a striking piece, Politico reports that many GOP operatives are alarmed about a new 2024 dynamic: The surge in enthusiasm among Democrats for Kamala Harris is driving a big fundraising gap between the parties, leaving GOP Senate and House candidates underfunded and in danger. As Politico puts it: “Panic is starting to set in.” We talked to leading organizer Leah Greenberg, co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, about whether on-the-ground enthusiasm and organizing strength constitute a hidden Democratic advantage that the media is missing. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
GOPers Suddenly Admit to Fresh Reason for Alarm About Trump vs. Harris
Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris in Savannah, Georgia on August 29, 2024.