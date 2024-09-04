You are using an outdated browser.
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent
PODCAST

GOPers Suddenly Admit to Fresh Reason for Alarm About Trump vs. Harris

With Republicans publicly panicking about surging Democratic fundraising, a leading progressive operative explains how on-the-ground energy and organizing are giving Democrats a hidden edge.

Kamala Harris smiles
Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris in Savannah, Georgia on August 29, 2024.

In a striking piece, Politico reports that many GOP operatives are alarmed about a new 2024 dynamic: The surge in enthusiasm among Democrats for Kamala Harris is driving a big fundraising gap between the parties, leaving GOP Senate and House candidates underfunded and in danger. As Politico puts it: “Panic is starting to set in.” We talked to leading organizer Leah Greenberg, co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible, about whether on-the-ground enthusiasm and organizing strength constitute a hidden Democratic advantage that the media is missing. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.


