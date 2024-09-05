In a rant on Sean Hannity’s radio show, Donald Trump floated a new absurdity about his campaign’s use of Arlington National Cemetery as a political setting. He declared that there had been no conflict whatsoever there, even though the Army flatly confirmed that an employee had been shoved aside by Trump’s campaign goons. We think this turn in the story exposes something dark about MAGA. So we talked to David Kurtz, the executive editor of Talking Points Memo and author of several good pieces on the scandal, who explains what it reveals about the role of bullying and violence in MAGA politics. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Vile New Rant on Arlington Fiasco Shows Dark Side of MAGA Rage
As Trump lies about his campaign's improper use of Arlington cemetery, a writer who has explored this scandal's darker subtexts explains what it says about MAGA's politics of bullying and retribution.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Vandalia, Ohio on November 7, 2022.