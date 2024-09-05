You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Vile New Rant on Arlington Fiasco Shows Dark Side of MAGA Rage

As Trump lies about his campaign's improper use of Arlington cemetery, a writer who has explored this scandal's darker subtexts explains what it says about MAGA's politics of bullying and retribution.

Donald Trump yells
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Vandalia, Ohio on November 7, 2022.

In a rant on Sean Hannity’s radio show, Donald Trump floated a new absurdity about his campaign’s use of Arlington National Cemetery as a political setting. He declared that there had been no conflict whatsoever there, even though the Army flatly confirmed that an employee had been shoved aside by Trump’s campaign goons. We think this turn in the story exposes something dark about MAGA. So we talked to David Kurtz, the executive editor of Talking Points Memo and author of several good pieces on the scandal, who explains what it reveals about the role of bullying and violence in MAGA politics. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Arlington National Cemetery