The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump’s Angry New Threats of Bloodshed and Revenge Should Alarm Us All

As Trump unleashes a fresh wave of deranged warnings, a columnist who writes about authoritarianism explains how he is clearly priming his supporters to prepare for post-election violence.

Donald Trump yells
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona on August 23, 2024.

In an unhinged weekend rant on social media, Donald Trump made his most expansive threats yet to prosecute his enemies if he wins. He also flatly threatened at a rally to unleash “bloody” mass removals of migrants. Meanwhile, new polls show a very tight race. So why isn’t Trump paying a political price for running on explicit threats of authoritarian rule? We talked to A.B. Stoddarda columnist for The Bulwark and a clear-eyed Trump criticwho explains how he is priming his supporters for violence after the election, and why the Trump threat is so hard to communicate to voters. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

