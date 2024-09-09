In an unhinged weekend rant on social media, Donald Trump made his most expansive threats yet to prosecute his enemies if he wins. He also flatly threatened at a rally to unleash “bloody” mass removals of migrants. Meanwhile, new polls show a very tight race. So why isn’t Trump paying a political price for running on explicit threats of authoritarian rule? We talked to A.B. Stoddard—a columnist for The Bulwark and a clear-eyed Trump critic—who explains how he is priming his supporters for violence after the election, and why the Trump threat is so hard to communicate to voters. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Angry New Threats of Bloodshed and Revenge Should Alarm Us All
As Trump unleashes a fresh wave of deranged warnings, a columnist who writes about authoritarianism explains how he is clearly priming his supporters to prepare for post-election violence.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona on August 23, 2024.