Trump’s Wild New Fits of Anger at Debate Fiasco Reveal Deep Weakness

As Trump vents at ABC News journalists for fact checking him at the debate, a shrewd press observer discusses why being trapped in the MAGA media bubble is so politically dangerous for him.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump at the debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 10, 2024.

After Kamala Harris’s shellacking of Donald Trump at the debate, Trump ventured on to Fox News, where he attacked the moderators as deeply biased against him. Incredibly, he even said their network, ABC News, should have its broadcasting license revoked. This is really a show of weakness: what enraged him is that real scrutiny was applied to the lies he can air unchallenged on right wing media. We talked to Media Matters senior fellow Matt Gertzauthor of a new piece on Trump’s debate strugglesabout Trump’s retreat into the MAGA media bubble, why that’s so politically perilous for him, and what it all says about today’s GOP. Listen to this episode here.

