Over the weekend, Donald Trump’s rage over his debate fiasco appeared to get darker. In one splenetic social media post after another, he fumed that he actually won the debate, while erupting repeatedly at ABC News’ moderation of it. All this comes as new polling shows that Kamala Harris has made some surprising post-debate gains against Trump. We talked to veteran Democratic pollster Celinda Lake about the deeper causes for optimism inside the new data, what Harris still needs to do to win, and the bigger theory of the case driving all the successful baiting of Trump. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Rage at Media Worsens as New Polls Show Surprise Harris Gains
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13, 2024.