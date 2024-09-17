In a reference to the apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump over the weekend, the former president unleashed a long rant on social media blaming it all on Democrats. He insisted that because of Democratic rhetoric about Trump, the “bullets are flying, and it will only get worse.” Trump is systematically recasting any and all criticism of his attacks on democracy as incitement to violence—and he’s backed up by other Republicans. We talked to Corey Brettschneider, a political scientist and author of The Presidents and the People, about how Trump is echoing Richard Nixon—and why we can’t let him get away with it. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Alarming New Rant About Dems and “Hatred” Echoes Nixon’s Worst
As Trump tries to cow Democrats and the media into silence about his attacks on democracy, a historian of the presidency explains how all this harkens back to Richard Nixon's criminality in office.
Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 10, 2024.