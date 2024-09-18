For the first time, Kamala Harris’ favorability rating has crossed into positive territory in FiveThirtyEight’s latest polling averages. That’s a crucial threshold, as Harris is introducing herself to votes within a highly compressed timetable. But there’s still work to do: Harris has not yet fully rebuilt the coalition that ousted Donald Trump in 2020. We talked to Nick Ahamed, deputy executive director of the Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA, who walks us through the group’s own interesting new polling in the swing states—and explains what now must be done for Harris to finish the job. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Bad News for Trump: In Striking New Polling, Kamala Hits Key Milestone
As Kamala Harris reaches a crucial new favorability threshold, a top strategist for the Priorities USA Super PAC explains what all the data is telling us—and what lies ahead.
Jim Watson/pool/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 12, 2024.