At a rally in Michigan this week, Donald Trump unleashed a strange monologue about how we should only build gas-powered cars in the future, because we have lots of gasoline and China doesn’t. Translation: China has a huge lead in electric vehicles, so we shouldn’t even try to compete. Why isn’t all this more central in the presidential race? We chatted with Princeton professor Jesse Jenkins, a sharp observer of the energy transition and host of the weekly Shift Key podcast. He explained how Trump’s bizarre comments are essentially an admission that he’d surrender the future to China. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
In Bizarre New Rant, Trump Reveals How He’d Let China Eat Our Lunch
As Trump unleashes strange new ramblings in Michigan about the auto industry, an expert on the green energy transition explains that Trump actually revealed how he'd surrender the future to China.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Flint, Michigan on September 17, 2024.