In two bizarre rants over the weekend, Donald Trump openly fumed about female voters, lecturing them about why they should be supporting him and dismissing concerns about GOP abortion bans and all they’ve wrought. Meanwhile, a new NBC News poll shows Kamala Harris leading Trump by 21 points among women. Is Trump even trying to speak to them effectively anymore? We talked to Joan Walsh, national affairs correspondent at The Nation who writes well about the politics of abortion. She explains how Harris’s appeals to female voters really work—and why Trump is alienating them so badly. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Rages at Female Voters in Epic Rants Amid Sudden New Poll Drop
As an NBC survey shows Trump slipping further with women, a writer who closely covers the abortion debate explains how Trump may be driving them away more aggressively than we thought.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on September 19, 2024.