The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Rages at Female Voters in Epic Rants Amid Sudden New Poll Drop

As an NBC survey shows Trump slipping further with women, a writer who closely covers the abortion debate explains how Trump may be driving them away more aggressively than we thought.

Donald Trump makes strange expression
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on September 19, 2024.

In two bizarre rants over the weekend, Donald Trump openly fumed about female voters, lecturing them about why they should be supporting him and dismissing concerns about GOP abortion bans and all they’ve wrought. Meanwhile, a new NBC News poll shows Kamala Harris leading Trump by 21 points among women. Is Trump even trying to speak to them effectively anymore?  We talked to Joan Walsh, national affairs correspondent at The Nation who writes well about the politics of abortion. She explains how Harris’s appeals to female voters really workand why Trump is alienating them so badly. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

