The Immigration Lawyer Who Helped Too Many People

But while she is selfless with her work and with her time, she has a stubborn streak—which seems only to have gotten more pronounced with age—that some critics say lends itself to the belief that she, and only she, has the wherewithal to save these vulnerable people. Faced with a dysfunctional and often cruel immigration court system, an increasingly militarized border, and demagogic political rhetoric from Donald Trump and his allies regarding immigrants—faced too with state laws in Arizona that have empowered local sheriffs to go after people they suspect to be undocumented—Cowan has, over the past decade, responded in two ways: Firstly, she has tried to slow down the machinery, hoping that if she can delay her clients’ deportations long enough, eventually the laws will change in their favor, as they did in 1986, when President Reagan signed an amnesty for large numbers of undocumented in the country, and later when Central American asylees were granted temporary protected status and work permits. Secondly, on the not-unreasonable theory that, given the absence of other clinics in Tucson with a no-fees model for providing legal assistance to the undocumented, any representation is better than no representation, she has taken on as many cases as she possibly can—even though, realistically, one attorney working in her spare time and a group of community volunteers who mostly lack paralegal qualifications can’t possibly effectively represent hundreds, even thousands, of people simultaneously.

In the Trump era, with the president calling undocumented immigrants animals and predators, and as ICE agents rounded up undocumented immigrants without criminal convictions who had under previous administrations been low on the priority list for deportation, Margo Cowan was, it appeared, simply swamped by the needs of desperate people. Under American law, while the landmark Gideon case established a right to an attorney in criminal cases, there is no right to public counsel for most of those appearing in what Cowan contemptuously terms “crimmigration” court. In the absence of a federal right to counsel, Cowan has worked locally for years to persuade Pima County, where Tucson is located, to set up an office to pay for legal representation for the undocumented. But, at the same time, with no public moneys being spent on programs to help people navigate the immigration bureaucracy, and with her local efforts to expand guaranteed representation stuck in quicksand, out of good motives Cowan signed on as the attorney of record for more and more and more immigration cases. Driven by an almost obsessive idea that, for Tucson’s thousands of undocumented, she and her plucky team of volunteers represented the thin line between deportation and salvation, she was trying to represent so many indigent clients simultaneously that, in the end, critics allege that she hurt many of the sorts of people she’d spent more than half a century trying to help.

It was, many fellow attorneys came to believe, a cascading tragedy. “We have a crisis of representation, a lack of representation in Arizona, especially for non-detained people,” said one Arizona-based immigration attorney who was particularly critical of Cowan but wanted to explain the context out of which her actions arose. “My understanding is KTT has helped a ton of people. But her thinking is, ‘These people, they’re going to lose anyway; we’re just going to be a cog in the wheel and slow the process, and down the road there’s going to be reform.’ She doesn’t prepare the clients for the hearings at all. She takes on way more clients than she can handle. Individuals are sacrificed, and they’re sacrificed without their knowledge. People with viable claims aren’t being adequately prepared. Any attorney knows, you can’t expect to win a case if you don’t prepare it.”