My first word had a hollow in the middle,

a breath to blow a wish from a candle.

I backed away from the wall of a canvas

to see the dry leaves falling into focus.

I read once there is an angel of history

who faces us with wings of fire, her body

blown backward through epistemes to come

in ever deeper exile from her home.

Dear Reader, she writes, when you read this,

swallow it, drink. Think of it as music

that is, like history, made of lost time,

time recalled, and a resonating chamber.

Today I read a letter by a friend

too beautiful to bear. Sometimes he sends

word the precise moment that I wake.

When I am most alone and breakable.

Today I stood too long in the shower

like a soldier. What good is beauty now.

I have heard that and looked to the garden

some call nature, others conversation.

I have heard our oldest instrument

is a flute made of bone. And in the past,

people came together by the fire,

to marvel at the bone with a hole inside.