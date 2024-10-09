Transcript: Kamala’s Harsh Takedown of Trump on Putin Shocker Nails It

Sargent: Nick, the idea that Trump would be holding these personal calls with Putin in order to advance the cause of peace is pretty funny. Vance himself recently laid out his idea of peace between Russia and Ukraine, in which Ukraine doesn’t get any of its territory occupied by Russia back and is allowed to maintain independence in downsized form in exchange for not joining NATO. Your thoughts on that?

Grossman: There is a degree to which Trump and Vance and those that agree with them are advocating for peace in Ukraine. They’re advocating for Russian victory, which would, granted, make peace. One of my all-time favorite quotes is about war, from the famous military strategist [Carl] von Clausewitz. And he says, “The aggressor is always peace-loving; he would prefer to take over our country unopposed.” I always love that line because it’s true. You need somebody fighting back to get a war. What they want in Ukraine is peace, but it’s one in which Russia gets any of the territory that it’s currently holding; Ukraine doesn’t get any territorial concessions. Ukraine has to promise, and other countries also have to promise, that Ukraine doesn’t get to make its own foreign relationships. Moscow effectively gets to veto that. That more or less accepting that, some degree that we can call an independent Ukraine exists, but the Ukrainians really belong to Russia, and everybody just says, they’re not a real country and agrees with the Russian government stance. Of course, the Europeans, the U.S. national security establishment all hate that because that would mean taking ... and the Ukrainians, of course, absolutely despise it and refuse to do it because all that they are getting in return is a promise from Putin, a promise of peace from somebody who started this war, could stop it at any time but keeps going, and who has already made promises to them.

For Ukrainians, this war goes back to 2014 when Russia took Crimea, not just 2024, and they signed agreements—this is called the Minsk agreements—and Russia never really followed them. That was also a degree of land for peace that Russia got some of the land that it controlled. And in 1994, they had a treaty with Russia called the Budapest Memorandum, in which Russia promised to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity. And neither time they did. So a savvy take on this would be that Russia is lying again and that they would merely try to reconsolidate their forces and try again for more when they are in a better position to do so. Trump and Vance’s idea is not just to try to weaken the Ukrainians to the point that they quit and bow down to Putin but also to expose a lot of Europe.