It’s a big question in the presidential race: Will Republican and independent voters who backed Nikki Haley in GOP primaries support Donald Trump at the levels he needs? New data suggests the answer may be ‘No’. The Bulwark reports that a new poll taken by a Democratic firm finds a surprisingly large percentage of voters who backed Haley defecting to Kamala Harris. And a New York Times national poll finds her making new inroads among GOP voters. How real is all this? We talked to The Bulwark’s Marc Caputo, who’s well-sourced among Republicans, about the perils this poses to Trump and what top Republicans think about the race. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump Suddenly Facing Loss of Crucial GOP Support, Surprise Data Shows
As new polling finds a small but critical group of GOP voters backing Kamala Harris, a veteran reporter who’s well sourced among Republicans lays out the danger this poses to Trump.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Doral, Florida on October 07, 2024