In recent days, Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on CBS News, raging at the network over something they supposedly did involving Kamala Harris’s interview on 60 Minutes. He has now stated repeatedly that CBS should lose its broadcasting license. We think this is a clear warning about what a second Trump term would look like. We talked to Michael Sozan, author of a new report for the Center for American Progress Action Fund on Project 2025. He gets specific about how an authoritarian Trump presidency could use government power to bring independent media to heel. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Rage at CBS over Kamala Interview Takes a Dark, Dangerous Turn
As Trump’s fury at CBS News veers into unhinged threats, the author of a new report on Project 2025 lays bare what Trump is really revealing about his intention to suppress dissent in a second term.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Scranton, Pennsylvania on October 9, 2024