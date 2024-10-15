Transcript: Trump’s Angry Fox News Rant Wrecks JD Vance’s Latest Spin

I was talking with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian at NYU who studies fascism, and she noted that he uses it to describe the left, as we saw this weekend, but [that] it’s also been something he’s used to capture migrants as well. We heard him say in Aurora that he will be the “protector” for women and that, when he was president, there were no wars, no terrorism and people weren’t pouring into the country. He basically said, There are outside enemies like Russia, like China, but if you have a good president, I’ll be able to handle that. The bigger enemy is the enemy from within. That’s what we saw him talk about on Fox, when he essentially suggested about bringing the military in to handle this when asked about potential violence on Election Day.

Sargent: In your piece, you watched approximately 20 Trump rallies and speeches and you came away really struck by the overt use of racism to demonize migrants and so forth. You guys used “racist” in the headline, which is frankly a rarity from the mainstream media, unfortunately. But you guys went there and rightly so, and more power to you. You quoted experts like Ruth Ben-Ghiat really likening this to Nazi rally rhetoric. Can you talk about that comparison, the demonization of migrants, the Nazi overtones of that? What did you pick up along those lines?

Ward: It’s the language he used. I went through all of these rallies and pulled pieces of these transcripts where he was talking about migrants. His campaign really says … he’s talking just about illegal immigrants. There is some truth to that, in some of his speeches. It is important to note that there is a problem here. Americans are concerned about the border, they are concerned about illegal immigration. That is why we are seeing both presidential candidates talk about this. But the way he talks about this is really escalating. It’s different than 2016. Even in his opening speech for launching his campaign, he talked about immigrants from Mexico—and we often heard him described these people as “rapists” and “criminals”—but now he’s getting very specific. He talks in this language of saying, They’re going to cut your throat, they are conquering and taking over cities. They’re taking over housing. They’re taking over your schools.