Transcript: Trump’s Mental Decline Finally Becomes Big Media Story

Sargent: Brian, I think that for a certain type of reporter, there’s something about Trump threatening to use the military on American citizens that crosses the line in a way pretty much nothing else does. But how is it that more Republicans aren’t hounded in exactly this way. And is this something different happening all of a sudden?

Beutler: I do feel like if you go back through the whole nine years of the Trump era, you find other episodes like the one we saw with Jake Tapper and Glenn Youngkin. It’s not like that kind of thing never happens. It’s that when this is what Trump is offering the country, reasonable outside observers, whether they support Democrats or not, whether they’re liberal or conservative—I think Liz Cheney would agree with me on this—[would agree] that’s more important than just about any possible thing a presidential candidate could promise, right? It’s like we’re going to live in a different kind of country and it’s the country where journalists won’t be safe and senators like Adam Schiff, presuming he’s elected, won’t be safe. And the way that mainstream reporters tend to cover it is as if it’s a second tier issue, to me, is a little bit like if you lived in the Gulf Coast and there was a huge hurricane bearing down and the mainstream news was like, There’s a storm coming, but we got to talk about the price of eggs instead. So that’s why it didn’t strike me as such a novel development. But I do want to say one other thing, maybe anticipating where you’re headed: The timing is good. I would like to be able to go back in time, replay the Trump era where reporters are fixated on this steadily all the way through. But if they’re going to fixate on it at any moment, then right before the election is the best time. Get it into people’s heads as they’re deciding who to vote for. It matters more at that moment than it does somewhere in the long four years between presidential elections.

Sargent: Well, it’s certainly pretty good timing, and I thought Tapper did a very good job of trying to pin Youngkin down. The whole thing is so astoundingly ridiculous. You wrote a good piece recently arguing that Barack Obama, who is stepping up his campaigning for Harris now, framed the stakes around Trump’s mental unfitness for the presidency in a new way. In this case, the trigger was, among other things, Trump lying about the federal disaster response to Hurricane Helene, claiming that red areas are being abandoned in a way that actually hampered that response. Trump’s lies hampered the actual disaster response. Can you talk about why you thought that was so important from Obama? What did he say?