Transcript: Angry Trump Starts Blame Game as Polls Reveal New Problem

Sargent: They definitely are adopting a whole bunch of different targeted messages. I want to bring up what some new polls are telling us about a problem that Trump faces. CNN finds Harris up over Trump by five in Michigan, six in Wisconsin, and a tie in Pennsylvania. Those Michigan and Wisconsin numbers are a bit rosy, but the poll finds her narrowly ahead among those extremely motivated to vote in all those three states. New Marquette poll puts Harris up one in Wisconsin, finds Democrats have an enthusiasm edge there. New Monmouth poll has a tie in Pennsylvania; that finds her significantly up with frequent voters, whereas Trump does better with much more infrequent voters. Does that put more pressure on Trump to get out these low-propensity voters on his side? Can his ground game do that or not?

Payne: The way I always talk about this, and I think about it, is Kamala Harris, it would appear, has a higher ceiling. She has more of a pool of available voters who are willing to potentially vote for her. Now, she doesn’t have the name ID that Donald Trump does and where she has name ID, it is not the depth of name ID where they understand her political philosophy the way they might understand Donald Trump’s. So there’s work to do in educating new voters or people who are new to Kamala Harris. Political junkies like you and I may not believe this, but there are people who literally, within the last 10 days, are just plugging into this campaign, so you have to catch them up and help them understand. I do think that Kamala Harris has to feel like she’s got some wind at her back coming down the stretch here.

One thing that I’ll point out: A lot of the public polls have Harris underperforming with African American voters as an example. You would have to believe that she’s going to underperform by anywhere from eight to 12 points what Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden did with Black voters. Now, is that possible? Sure. That would suggest a pretty significant resetting of the coalitions. I’m not sure if the evidence is there on the ground, beyond bluster and beyond some anecdotes, that that’s the case. So those are the political realities that both of the campaigns are jousting with right now. As a lot of people have said, you’d rather be Kamala Harris with this set of political circumstances than Donald Trump.