Transcript: Top Trump Ally Reveals His Alarming Plans for “Day One”

Kurtz: Look, I can see there being some value in pretending that that’s not true because you’re not wanting to give a Trump through presidency a mandate to do all of the things that we’re talking about. I don’t want to ratify that. But there is a danger in not recognizing that the campaign was fought on these terms. It was central to the campaign. It wasn’t a side light to Harris’s closing argument, the argument around fascism, John Kelly’s interviews and remarks late in the campaign really fueled that entire narrative. So this wasn’t something that just we kind of backdoor-ed our way into. This was really central, especially to the end of the campaign. It’s just important to recognize that that won anyway, and so that the mountain that we have to climb now to return to something that approximates what we had pre-Trump is probably higher than we thought it was. It’s going to take longer to get there. And I argue in the piece that at a certain level, these are cultural changes that need to happen before our politics is going to change. I don’t know if you can impose these changes through politics as much as you need to change an underlying cultural that embraces these values and principles that frankly have just not, outside of very specific historical corridors, been a part of our public life in quite some time.

Sargent: Just to clarify for listeners, in your piece you discussed the idea that in order to get back to a pre-MAGA or I guess post-MAGA world, it requires culturally people just accepting and acting on the premise that it’s not okay to inflict sadistic violence on others, and it’s not okay for public figures to relish talk of violence toward others all the time the way he does, right?

Kurtz: That’s exactly it. And that there are structural and legal elements that you can put in place to offer protections against these kinds of things. But those things only last so long, and we’ve seen this over the last few years, those things only last as long as there is a continuing cultural organic support for them. They can’t substitute for that. They can’t replace that. And they can’t exist long without a cultural consensus around those things as well. And the most sobering thing, not just about the results last night, but about the last eight years, has been the dawning realization that we may just not have a cultural consensus around these things in a way that we thought we did, which goes a lot deeper than Trump and goes a lot deeper than the Republican Party. There’s a problem here that’s more core to who we are and what we’re about.