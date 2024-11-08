Transcript: Jeff Bezos’ Vile Suck-Up Moment with Trump Is Very Ominous

Sargent: Will, another question here, and you wrote about this, is: Will there be meaningful popular resistance if and when Trump starts making good on his authoritarian threats such as prosecuting people without cause, the mass deportations with camps and the military, and the purging of the government we just talked about? My fear is that the public will be so fractured, and targets of this stuff will be isolated from each other that it’ll be hard to mount any genuine resistance. What are your thoughts on that?

Bunch: We’re already seeing signs, both just anecdotally and bigger than that, that the people who you might expect to resist Trump—people on the left, just base Democrats—are very demoralized. And I don’t just mean demoralized by what happened [on] Tuesday but more broadly. I’ve heard from several people in the last couple of days who were incredibly active in what became known colloquially as the Trump resistance in 2017 and 2018. People who joined Indivisible-type groups, did protests, mailed postcards to people, knocked on doors in the 2018 election. And some of these people told me that they’re out—that they’re getting off X/Twitter and disengaging from politics—and said goodbye, saying, Will, I love your columns, but I just have to take a break. I have to go for now. Or I got one email from a woman who has been emailing regularly for the last eight years about Trump and what’s going on, [and] she said she’s just thoroughly disillusioned and she’s out. She was one of the first people to join Indivisible and she’s not going to do it anymore.

To quote the famous Sherlock Holmes line, This is the dog that isn’t barking right now. At this time in 2016, there were people marching through the streets of Philadelphia and other cities and they were chanting things like, We reject the president-elect. If you remember, people had those signs, “Not my president.” High school kids were walking out of high schools to protest Trump. Lots of things were happening on college campuses and they were, in a lot of cases, encouraged by college administrators. College presidents issued statements saying they were alarmed by the possibilities of what could happen to America under Trump. Those things all happened in 2016 and into 2017; none of them are happening right now.