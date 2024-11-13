Transcript: Paul Krugman on How Badly Trump Voters Have Been Scammed

What we learned from this election is that lots of people have very low information about, first of all, what Trump was proposing, and secondly, what it means. I’ve been seeing now repeated focus groups after the election with Trump voters who are shocked to find out that tariffs are taxes. And they’ve been deliberately misinformed by Trump people. Vance keeps on saying that all the jobs are going to immigrants and if we can get rid of the immigrants, those will be more jobs for Americans. That workforce isn’t there. We have essentially full employment among native-born Americans. There is no reserve of Americans to take these jobs, by and large jobs that native-born Americans would be very reluctant to take. People have absolutely no idea—a quorum of people who voted in this election have absolutely no idea of what’s coming down the pike.

Sargent: There’s no doubt about it. To return to a point you raised earlier, one of the central tenets of Trumpism and MAGA is this zero-sum assertion that if immigrants are working here, they must be taking jobs from Americans. We’ve been through a recovery that proves the direct opposite, but that didn’t appear to sink in for a lot of people. I’ve got think that if deportations do cause major disruptions, there’s at least a chance the American people reconsider the zero-sum mindset on a fundamental level; maybe come to understand that it isn’t just addition and subtraction—immigrants here means no jobs for Americans—that they complement each other, that immigrants help the economy, that they’re in large part responsible for our successful recovery to the degree that it is success. Can you talk about that? Is that too optimistic?

Krugman: The first thing to say is, look, this has been a revelation. Wearing my old professional hat as an economist, there was a huge rethinking of the economics of immigration that has taken place over the past couple of decades. [We] used to say that immigrants are relatively low formal education, they must be competing with Americans that also have relatively low formal education and therefore depressing their wages. And it took some time for it to sink in that immigrants just take very, very different jobs. They just bring a different set of skills, a different set of preferences. There’s very little head-to-head competition. In fact, immigrants are really complements to American workers, even American workers without college degrees.