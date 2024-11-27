Before visiting, I’d stop for ice cream

where young girls with young muscles

would flex deeply into cold hard cylinders

and pull out great frozen globs of cream

that would soften beside me

on my drive to the hospital,

chilling my hands while I waited

for an aide to buzz me in:

Where she would sit holding on

to a synapse tucked away for just this

moment of unthinking pleasure,

this tiny oasis amid neurological tangles and plaques,

a spoonful of sweet cream to her lips

and her mouth would spring open,

like those automatic doors at the market,

triggered by a mindless eye,

her mouth inconsolable, grasping

at a disembodied spoon.