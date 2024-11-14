Transcript: Why Trump Picked Matt Gaetz as AG—and Why It’s So Alarming

We have Republicans wearing ties with the guy’s face on it. This is all bizarre. This should not be a political thing. This should just be like, What the hell is going on? I see people in the country—more people are wising up to it—just going about their day. And I’m just thinking to myself, Do y’all realize what’s about to happen in this country? Do we all realize what’s going on right now?

Sargent: I want to read a tweet from Hussein Ibish, a writer, about all of this that’s going on: “He promised madness, looting, revenge and autocracy. And he got a mandate for them. Here we go. This is indeed the American Brexit: a devastating self-inflicted wound that will take at least a generation to heal.” Now I don’t know whether it’s going to amount to that or not, but the earliest signs right now, maybe with the exception of the Thune pick in the Senate, really do point to an interpretation of this election that’s somewhat like that, that this is probably going to shape up as a very serious act of self-sabotage by our nation.



Meiselas: I couldn’t agree more. It’s really unfortunate because we were at the precipice of something great. I’m not trying to be a fanboy for Joe Biden and say he’s the greatest guy, but look, he inherited crap. He did, based on the objective criteria that we used to hold people accountable, the job that he was hired to do. If you were a religious person, he was somebody who went to church regularly. If you’re a family-oriented person, you don’t get more family oriented than someone like a Joe Biden. Regardless of any personal or religious views, he is a man of high moral character who got the job done that he was hired to do, brought us to a point where we had endless opportunities to expand freedoms, to continue to expand upon a booming economy without saddling it with tariffs and the type of debt that Trump’s about to impose upon us all. For all of the workers and union workers who voted against their interest, Biden had for the first time policies that were bottom up, middle out, that actually focused on their jobs: brought back their jobs, protected unions and collective bargaining and put the right people at the national labor relations board so that they got a fair shake and a fair shot.