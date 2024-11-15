You are using an outdated browser.
Hurricane Helene dumped more than two feet of rainfall in parts of North Carolina. Weeks later, stagnant and muddy water was still nearly as high as the wheels of a truck in Asheville’s River Arts District.
The Recovery

No Safe Haven From Helene

In the aftermath of a hurricane, the residents of western North Carolina are coming to terms with a new reality.

Photographs by Paola Chapdelaine
When a storm is named, it can take on an unearthly humanity of its own, become an object of hatred and dread like a person can. Like Hurricane Helene, who tore through the Blue Ridge Mountains of southern Appalachia in late September, after coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. She left particular devastation across western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, as 40 trillion gallons of rain fell in the course of a few nights. Behind her, the rivers came up, and the mountains came down.

The flash flooding and landslides caused by Helene claimed 102 lives in North Carolina alone, and a total of more than 230 throughout a six-state region. Governor Roy Cooper’s administration estimated at one point that 126,000 homes may have been damaged. Because of the rugged geography, hundreds found themselves isolated by washouts and debris. Many were without power, clean water, and the internet for weeks. A month later, some were still without at least one of the three, and the city of Asheville is unlikely to see drinkable water until December.

Was it unprecedented? Not exactly. Western North Carolina was sometimes marketed as a “climate haven,” but Asheville has flooded before, though not for over a hundred years. Previous disasters throughout Appalachia, like the West Virginia floods of 2016 or the devastating eastern Kentucky floods of 2022, proved that mountains are susceptible to deadly flash flooding and landslides. The region is also infrastructurally precarious, with aging water lines and a vulnerable grid. And the communities are socially vulnerable as well: Hospitals have shuttered, economies are reliant on low-wage service work, income inequality and the cost of living are increasing. Inadequate zoning regulations and building standards have compounded environmental risks. Meanwhile, just 0.5 percent of single-family homes in western North Carolina have flood insurance, and the maximum award in housing assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is only $42,500.

Residents of the river towns of Marshall, Swannanoa, and many others are coming to grips with the scale of loss and digging themselves out of the muck at the same time. Though public officials and FEMA are present, there’s still a pervasive question: If not for neighbors, who would have mucked out the houses or cleaned the streets? Volunteer groups like Marshall-based Rural Organizing and Resilience, or ROAR, and tiny home company Nanostead have become information hubs, tool libraries, and volunteer dispatch centers. As uncertainties about the public health consequences of the cleanup have continued to swirl, and some involved have shown signs of respiratory and skin ailments, community members have done their best to keep one another safe and informed.

Floodwaters from the French Broad River (which flows north) inundated roads and buildings in Marshall, downstream from Asheville, and left behind a potentially hazardous dust. The road in front of this destroyed building was sprayed down to keep the dust from blowing around.
Cassandra Phillips hugs a fellow Swannanoa resident while checking on a neighbor whose home was severely damaged in this town 10 miles east of Asheville. Normally about two feet deep, the Swannanoa River swelled to around 27 feet during Helene.
Although a cement wall in Asheville’s River Arts District was severely damaged, the foundations of the area’s historic brick buildings ultimately seemed to fare better.
The ghostly interior of a debris-covered car abandoned near Biltmore Village, Asheville
Twisted debris—metal, plastic, tree branches, asphalt shingles, and cables—came to rest in Asheville’s River Arts District, home to hundreds of artists and designers and their studios.
The train tracks over the French Broad River near Asheville were severely damaged when the waterway swelled to more than 24 feet on September 27.
Sam Sharp, an employee of the Southern Appalachian Wilderness Stewards, wears protective gear to shield himself from mud. Environmental organization MountainTrue tested around the French Broad River watershed and released a partial report indicating the mud may contain organic and chemical pollutants. Many cleanup crews in the area wore personal protective equipment.
In an effort to pick up his medication at a nearby CVS, Swannanoa resident Carl Jones Sr. rode his mobility scooter down a debris- and dust-covered street.
Paola Chapdelaine

Paola Chapdelaine is a French photojournalist and documentary photographer based in New York City, and a member of Women Photograph. She has worked on a variety of topics including the American political divide, gun violence, women’s empowerment and local climate stories.

Katie Myers

Katie Myers is a freelance writer in east Tennessee. Previously, she worked as a fellow for Grist, and a reporter with WMMT 88.7 FM, an eastern Kentucky community radio station. Her work has also appeared on NPR, the BBC, and Scalawag Magazine, among others.

