No Safe Haven From Helene

When a storm is named, it can take on an unearthly humanity of its own, become an object of hatred and dread like a person can. Like Hurricane Helene, who tore through the Blue Ridge Mountains of southern Appalachia in late September, after coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. She left particular devastation across western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, as 40 trillion gallons of rain fell in the course of a few nights. Behind her, the rivers came up, and the mountains came down.

The flash flooding and landslides caused by Helene claimed 102 lives in North Carolina alone, and a total of more than 230 throughout a six-state region. Governor Roy Cooper’s administration estimated at one point that 126,000 homes may have been damaged. Because of the rugged geography, hundreds found themselves isolated by washouts and debris. Many were without power, clean water, and the internet for weeks. A month later, some were still without at least one of the three, and the city of Asheville is unlikely to see drinkable water until December.