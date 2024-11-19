Transcript: How Trump Can Steamroll Senate with Gaetz Pick, Explained

Binder: There was not a rush of Senate Republican enthusiasm across the board for these nominees. Granted, Trump had a fire hose of nominations here. Certainly, the Matt Gaetz one raised the most eyebrows and some outright concern by Senate Republicans. One of the issues to keep in mind here: Like we always say, what Trump does is not surprising, but it’s shocking. This is yet another example of that. He has said throughout the campaign [that] he wants vengeance and he wants to put people in place to take down these institutions that he thinks wronged him in term one. These types of appointments—not all, but putting Matt Gaetz and saying, I’m going to send him to the Department of Justice, that is a not surprising but still quite shocking [nomination] given that he’s the subject of an Ethics committee investigation, and that fellow House Republicans themselves don’t seem to approve.

Sargent: Yeah, every one of these picks seems like it’s designed to harm the institution that he’s picking them for. If GOP senators don’t want to vote on these people, that’s where recess appointments come in, right? The Constitution provides for appointments to proceed with the advice-and-consent of the Senate, but gives the president the power to fill vacancies that arise during recesses of the Senate. The Supreme Court has interpreted that pretty broadly, to make a recess almost anything. And Trump recently tweeted that GOP senators should be prepared to support this. Can you walk us through how Trump might pull this trigger now?

Binder: First, as you said, it’s in the Constitution. President has the authority to make what we think of as short-term, temporary appointments. They would last to the end of the current session. If a, let’s say, President Trump, when he’s inaugurated, were to make a recess appointment of RFK Jr. to head HHS—assuming no legal challenges, but we can come back to all that—that appointment would last, if he makes it in sometime in 2025, to the end of 2026 when Congress goes out of session. Short-term appointments; no involvement of the Senate through its advice-and-consent, through a vote on confirmation.