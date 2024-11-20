Transcript: Bad News for Trump as GOPers Tell him Matt Gaetz is Cooked

It doesn’t matter if it’s repetitious. If you can’t think of a new way to do it, it doesn’t matter. That’s how the Republicans have succeeded all these years. Just hammer it, hammer it, hammer it. People seem to get their information in little tiny bits: a clip here, a video there, a social media post somewhere, or a podcast that they only hear 10 minutes of. There’s just got to be ways to do this and bite-sized ways to get it across that we are in a precarious time.

Sargent: To return to your piece, what I think is emerging with sudden force is the basic idea that the line against authoritarian rule, at least one of the most important lines here, is going to be the Republican Senate. That’s alarming. They didn’t convict him when they had the chance. This was when he was on his way out of office and had literally marshaled a mob to attack them violently. And that wasn’t enough for them to just put him out to pasture for good. And now the Senate is, if anything, more magnified. So I’m not feeling too optimistic about where this is headed.

On the one hand, we’re seeing some signs of resistance to people like Gaetz, and I’m pretty sure there’s going to be real resistance to RFK. What Republican Senator wants to sit through a confirmation hearing with that whack job, right? That’s just not good for the Republican Party; someone’s going to step up and start to say that. But on the other, like I said, they’re out there saying, We don’t want to walk the plank, which means, We don’t want to put ourselves in the crosshairs of MAGA. That’s not a good sign, is it, Jill?