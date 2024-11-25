Transcript: Trump Allies Trade Insults as His Latest Pick Rattles MAGA

What Trump is doing is he’s demonstrating this through extreme personnel choices and demonstrating that dominance over Congress through this recess appointment battle and through appointments of people who are really far outside of the mainstream. The same thing with the selection of Gorka that we keep coming back to. To pursue these policies through the executive branch is an overreach that’s less likely to be caught out and corrected in the way that it has been when presidents have taken it to the legislative arena.

Sargent: What makes Trump a bit different here in terms of these vows of executive overreach is that he openly campaigned on a series of extreme threats and pronouncements, right? Explicitly vowed to run essentially an authoritarian presidency; prosecuting enemies, unleashing state power on media companies that displease him; openly promised mass deportations with giant camps in the military; talked about using the military in blue areas of the country; concluded with a big rally that put virulent racism on open display and so forth. Is there an added danger here that he thinks he’s got a mandate for all of that? A lot of that can be done executively.

Azari: Yeah, that’s right. One of the things that I was trying to get out in the piece, and that you alluded to before, is that we have two things going on. One is a very distinct and clear Trumpist ideology that is very hostile to checks and balances on power, very hostile to the give and take of politics, and very nativist—very hostile to immigrants and immigration. That’s very distinct. All of us who pay a lot of attention to politics understand that that’s what that is.