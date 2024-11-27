Transcript: Trump’s Rage at NYT Offers Unnerving Hint at What’s Coming

Sullivan: In some ways, it’s nothing new. He’s always been very manipulative about the press and he does not understand that the press is there to help citizens hold him accountable. This never entered his mind, or if it has, he’s quickly dismissed it. But yes, he does seem to think that because he won the election and again, of course it has to be put in these superlative and false terms, that therefore, the Times should apologize to him for anything that isn’t what he terms “a good story.” And a good story, of course, is a story that flatters him and makes him look great. We know and your sophisticated listenership here knows that that is not what The New York Times should be doing in any way. He has this thing about, I have a huge mandate here, and everybody needs to get in line and bow. That is worrisome for sure.

Sargent: You had this piece outlining the threat of second Trump term poses in The Guardian. And as you pointed out, things are going to be very different this time. The Supreme Court is, if anything, more likely to rule against the media if and when cases come up. And to your point about mandates, he won the election after actively threatening to yank broadcasting rights of networks that anger him. So he’s going to think he’s got a popular mandate to essentially grind the media into the ground. Don’t you think?

Sullivan: I do. Also those who voted for him, many of them would agree with that. They hate the press and they hate elite institutions like The New York Times and The Washington Post. So I’m sure they would stand by cheering, but that’s not how democracy works actually. And there are many, many people in the United States who would not want to see that happen. It shouldn’t happen. It is heartening in some ways that every time Trump constantly threatens to sue journalists—and he sometimes does; he has two suits that are current right now—it don’t tend to go anywhere. But that, as you say, could change because he has more judges, he has the Aileen Cannons of the world and he has his very sympathetic, right-leaning, to say the least, Supreme Court.