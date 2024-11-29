Transcript: Trump-MAGA Rage at Mexico Takes a Dark, Menacing Turn

Look, they want a simplistic answer to a very complicated set of questions, and they don’t want to have to admit to any U.S. culpability. They just want to play cartoon tough guy versus bad guy. The reality is sending in airstrikes into Mexico is going to make things a lot worse. Putting 25 percent tariffs on the economy in Mexico is going to make things a lot worse. From the American point of view in terms of if more people are going to need to leave Mexico, it just doesn’t make any sense. But sense is not what they’re trying to make. They’re trying to make public opinion and rattle sabers so that the MAGAs feel like they’re being tough.

Sargent: Right. They’re really trying to make it clear that what they will not allow to be true is that cooperation and diplomacy can solve some of these problems. They are simply erasing the fact that diplomacy is already solving, to some degree anyway, the migration problems across the border—and instead saying none of that exists, Mexico’s screwing us by letting people just traipse across our border in enormous hordes of world historical invasion. And the only thing that can solve this problem is Trump being tough with threats. That’s the MAGA worldview. Cooperation, diplomacy, none of that can actually solve problems ever. If it is solving problems, we will simply pretend it’s not happening and proceed with our threats.

Rivlin: He’s looking to create enemies and straw men to knock down and to be tough against. He’s not seeing our neighbors, either in Canada or in Mexico or anywhere else around the world, as our allies and as our friends and as people who will work with us to solve problems. He’s not interested in solving problems. He’s interested in exploiting problems for his own personal adulation and also for his own personal profit.