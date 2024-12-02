Transcript: Trump’s Awful FBI Pick Is Already Revealing What’s Coming

If the Department of Justice were to just start investigating a particular critic who Trump is really in a rage about ... Maybe Trump says to his attorney general, Man, this guy really pissed me off. Hey, by the way, I heard that he’s up to some weird shady stuff, then the word filters down to an ambitious U.S. attorney or prosecutor who gets the memo that basically Trump wants this looked into. You don’t even need an indictment to do that part. That alone is going to put people through hell and drain them of immense legal resources, financial resources, right?

Sozan: We’ve seen that actually in part through Jim Jordan and the way that he has investigated and used his committee to do that within the House. Just the course of his investigations that didn’t yield anything caused people who he was questioning to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees. Some of them had to basically close down their operations or severely limit them. Nothing ever came of those investigations. There were no charges issued or there was nothing further that Jim Jordan did, but it really had the ripple effect, the instilling of fear into people.

The DOJ and the FBI have infinitely more resources than the congressional committee does. So they can follow that exact line. Let’s remember at the same time, part of Trump’s plans is to clean out a lot of the civil servants out of places like Department of Justice and FBI. These are the career people who swear an oath to the Constitution, not to the president, to work on behalf of the American people. If they’re cleared out of there and instead replaced by Trump loyalists, those are the foot soldiers of the type you just mentioned. Those are the ones who will be much more willing to carry out these sort of orders, even if they’re not always explicit orders. They know what Donald Trump and Kash Patel want them to do and how they can use the levers of their power to do it.