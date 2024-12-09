Transcript: Trump’s Private Rage at “Traitors” Reveals Dark 2025 Plans

Beutler: That’s right. Democrats seem to be playing an entirely inside game at the moment. As information about candidates or nominees like Hegseth and Patel bleeds out into the press, it’s putting pressure on Republicans. They already deep-sixed one of Trump’s nominees, Matt Gaetz, his first attorney general nominee. Democrats are acting like, Well, let’s see if we can do that again, because the most important thing is to make sure these people who are unqualified and dangerous aren’t confirmed. And that’s more important than them having this issue to bandy about: that Trump is nominating these bad actors, that Senate Republicans aren’t willing to stand up to him. And they think instead of waging war on that, let’s just try to make sure that these people don’t get 50 votes in the Senate.

I don’t think it’s a binary choice. They can have both. They can simultaneously appeal in private and through the media to the handful of Republican senators of good faith who know that these people shouldn’t be confirmed to do the right thing. They can also wage a broader partisan battle to make it clear to the public that after winning the election on a variety of sometimes contradictory campaign promises—basically going to every corner of the country and telling people what they want to hear so that they’d vote for him—Trump is now trying to use the government to wage vendettas. That’s what he was really interested in all along, and it’s wrong and Democrats are going to try to stop it.

Sargent: I want to bring up this concept of loyalty for a second. It’s often said in the press, and this Times piece says it: Trump wants loyalty from his new picks and from Republicans and so forth. I’m starting to think that that’s actually an inadequate frame. I think voters could hear that and say, Well, of course he wants loyalty. So what? What leader doesn’t want loyalty from the people around him? The thing that needs to be conveyed more precisely is what that actually means, which is that Trump is expressly picking people precisely because they’ll put him above the law and the Constitution and the country when his corrupt authoritarian rule by fiat really gets rolling. Brian, is the press conveying that clearly, or is that basic reality getting lost now?