Transcript: GOPers Suddenly Fear MTG Is Creating a New Mess for Trump

I know some people are feeling really defeated and scared, thinking, No, they won. This is it. I don’t think we’re there yet. There’s a lot of volatility in this alliance. I think after a year or two, the American people are going to be looking for a different direction, one with a bit more stability and a bit more thoughtfulness in terms of how we build toward the future, one that doesn’t involve weakening the public good, weakening the U.S. government, and weakening the United States of America at a very dangerous time in the world, which seems to be on their agenda.

Sargent: You can see one way that this unfolds. As people like Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene start rolling out these batshit crazy ideas that would cut things in government that people actually like and depend on, all of a sudden Trump starts to look like he’s just not at all in control of anything anymore. With him being in power, he takes the blame for other stuff that’s going wrong outside of government and so forth. What ends up happening is a view crystallizes of Trump, as he really is, which is completely incompetent and so caught in his own pathological hatreds and delusions that he’s just not able to govern at all. And then the Musk and Green stuff feeds into that and reminds people why they like competent public servants, why they like government that actually works, and why they like government. That, I think, could fuel the desire by voters for a new direction.

Duran: Definitely. A lot of what government does is protect people from private greed, the kinds best symbolized by these empathy-free billionaires. People will come to their senses at some point if they try to go too far and overreach, which I think that they will. Nothing lasts forever. In my experience in politics, voters will often want one thing and then want another thing very soon after that. So getting that calculus right and not getting thrown out of office very quickly or becoming unpopular is the art of politics. If you’re Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene, you have no handle on that part of it. Trump, at any time, can throw them out the door.